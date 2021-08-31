Vijay TV has put an end to the speculations around Kamal Haasan being replaced as a host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. On Tuesday, 31 August, the channel dropped the teaser of the forthcoming season on its social media pages.

Vikram's Dialogue in Bigg Boss Teaser

In the 20-second teaser, Kamal Haasan appears in his tried-and-tested bearded avatar and says "Shall we start?" It is interesting to note that the background score and the one-liner are taken from the teaser of his forthcoming movie Vikram.

Of late, speculations were doing rounds that Kamal Haasan might be replaced by a younger hero as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Since the actor was busy with movies and politics, it was difficult for him to make out time for the show, rumour mills claimed.

However, the latest teaser has put an end to all the speculations around Kamal Haasan's exit from the Vijay TV show.

Launch Date

The channel is yet to announce the launch date of Bigg Boss Tamil. Going by the reports, there is a strong chance of the show taking off by the third week of September.

Contestants' Name

For some time, Cooku With Comali 2 winner Kani, Sunitha, Baba Bhaskar, news anchor Kanmani, Tik Toker GP Muthu and Shakeela's daughter Mika's names in connection with season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil were doing rounds.

Now, a few other celebrities have been approached that include 90 ML fame Masoom Shankar, Thulluvadho Ilamai fame Abhinay, Suzane George of Vijay TV 'Office' fame and Vadivukkarasi among a few others.

Apart from these names, rumours claimed earlier that Ramya Krishnan, Mynaa Nandhini, MS Bhaskar and Lakshmi Ramakrishnan were in talks. How many celebs will be finally seen in the show will be known on the launch day.

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil is one of the most-watched shows on Vijay TV. Arav, Riythvika, Mugen Rao and Aari were the winners of the previous three seasons.