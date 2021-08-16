Meera Mitun, who has been arrested and sent to judicial custody till 27 August for passing derogatory comments on Dalits, has a history of courting controversies. The model-turned-actress, for years now, has been making baseless allegations against celebrities on her social media sites and it is only now she is facing the heat. Here, we look at some to those shocking comments which had created controversies.

Meera Mitun's 1st Major Controversy

Meera Mitun was the first model in India to be dethroned from her title for allegedly involving in fraudulent activity. She had won Miss South India 2016 and it was given to Sanam Shetty.

Allegations Against Cheran

Meera Mitun earned a lot of popularity after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. During her stint, she had hogged lots of attention through her fights. However, her allegation against filmmaker Cheran remains one of the biggest newsmakers of the season.

Meera Mitun had made allegations against Cheran of inappropriately touching her. However, it was later revealed that there was no truth in her claims.

Casteist Comment on Trisha Krishnan

In July 2020, Meera Mitun had accused Trisha Krishnan of finding work due to her "elite caste." She claimed, "I am openly telling you all that Trisha survived, surviving and getting work because of her elite caste that she inherited from her father," she added."

If it was not enough, Meera Mitun alleged that she was kicked out of movies like Ajith Kumar's Yennai Arindhaal and Rajinikanth's Petta due to Trisha. She wrote, "1:The lady Miss chennai ( how in 5'5 height ),did small roles, side roles, entered mainstream sleeping around, her name @trishtrashers, Bec am a kingfisher supermodel, She felt insecure so she ganged up with #KollywoodMafia ensured my scenes are cut in Yennai Arindhal #Nepotism

The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant added, "This has not ended with Yennai Arindhal, Even after 7years @trishtrashers ensured I was thrown out of #Petta. I ll reveal complete video tom Hu, [sic]" she added.

Meera Trolled Vijay

Meera Mitun was ripped apart by Vijay fans on several occasions in the past. The model-actress had mocked the Thalapathy a couple of times and drew the ire of the star's fans. Once, she even called the Bigil actor an "audio launch warrior" for making inspirational speeches and for taking digs at the government in power.