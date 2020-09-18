Meera Mitun is facing the ire of the fans of Vijay again. The former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant has mocked their icon again while praising the actor's rival Ajith Kumar.

In fact, Meera Mitun has called Vijay an "audio launch warrior". Her response comes over an article published by a Tamil magazine for allegedly defaming Ajith. "This is very bad on the part of @vikatan to defame a self made man and star #Ajithkumar , Time to file a defamation against them.[sic]" she wrote.

She added, "#Ajithkumar is non controversial person have that in mind @vikatan he is not audio launch warrior like @actorvijay to speak anything and then plead for apology.[sic]"

In the last couple of years, Vijay has been making speeches that have inspired legions of fans across the globe. It was peppered with political messages and often his straight-forward words created controversies.

Meera Mitun is apparently referring to this kind of speech.

In the last couple of months, Meera Mitun has criticised Vijay on regular basis without concrete reasons. In return, his fans have massively trolled and abused on social media sites. Yet she has continued to attack him.

At the same time, she has praised Ajith Kumar which has only irked the fans of Vijay.