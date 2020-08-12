Actor Vivekh has made a request to Meera Mitun, who has continued her verbal attack on Vijay. The former has asked the latter to give an open apology to Thalapathy to earn the love and affection of his fans.

Meera Mitun has been attacking Vijay non-stop over nepotism issue and made many allegations against him. On Tuesday, she targeted the Bigil star for accepting Mahesh Babu's Green India Challenge and planting saplings.

On her Twitter, she wrote, "Planting a sapling in your villa is not a social concern, learn from @Actor_Vivek how, where to plant saplings

Hats off and salute to this brave woman Real #singapenne Saalumarada Thimmakka. She deserves full credit for #GreenIndiaChallenge. Film fraternity should stop doing optics We need to salute this great lady. [sic]"

Since Meera Mitun had asked Vijay to follow in the footsteps of Vivekh, the actor tweeted, "@meera_mitun it seems wt u posted have hurt the feelings of million of Vijay fans.U may kindly ask for an open apology n get the love of both Vijay n Maheshbabu fans. And kindly don't compare any two personalities.this is just a request.. [sic]"

Then, Vivekh said that Vijay and Mahesh Babu have huge fan following and their initiative would inspire their followers to take up the challenge. He posted, "Both mahesh Babu sir n our Vijay sir have millions of fans.When they do some thing good for nature,all their fans will b inspired to follow it n do good.We shd appreciate this. Plz don't ever compare one with another. Our ultimate aim is a greener earth. [sic]"