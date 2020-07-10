Meera Mitun, who has been randomly targeting politicians and celebrities on social media, has now verbally attacked Trisha Krishnan, but the latter's fans have not taken her remarks lightly and mercilessly trolled her on Twitter.

Meera's Allegation

The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant alleges that Trisha of copying her style and if this does not stop now, she would be forced to take legal action. Meera Mitun wrote, "Tis s gonna be my last warning to you @trishtrashers. Next time I see, you photoshop ur picture with features of mine including hair, morphing to, look like me, you will be under serious legal allegation. You know what ur doing, Well ur conscience knows. Grow Up! Get a Life.[sic]"

However, Meera Mitun did not share the pictures to prove her allegation. As a result, she was massively trolled by the fans of Trisha Krishnan. However, the senior actress has not reacted to the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant's rant on Twitter.

Recently, she had slammed Kangana Ranaut for reigniting nepotism debate following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. And also targeted Rajinikanth and called Chiyaan Vikram is the real superstar.

"Who should be an example, is being the bad example @rajinikanth doing full on paid promotions with his team that too at this COVID pandemic. Well I would say #ActorVikram is the Superstar ! He doesn't promote, because he knows his own achievements. His Work Speaks always Hundred points symbol. [sic]" she wrote.

Meera Mitun is a controversial actress who earned popularity following her stint in the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show. With her fights with co-contestants and baseless allegation on director Cheran, she had drawn the ire of the audience.