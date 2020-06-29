Tamil actress Meera Mitun has slammed Kangana Ranaut for speaking about nepotism in Bollywood. This comes after the Hindi actress blamed the "Bollywood mafia" responsible for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meera's Rant

Meera Mitun, on Twitter, has slammed Kangana Ranaut and asked why she was silent when Sushant was alive. She wrote, "Who talks about Nepotism Sigh @thekangana Am the most popular achiever from TN, also who had boldly voiced out for my state, for my motherland India on every current affairs, also stood strongly for all injustice thrown over me by male chauvenistic Kollywood Clout !!!

I see Miss Kangana Ranaut is Ranting her publicity shamelessly on her colleague

@itsSSR demise. Well You could have voice out for him when he was alive !!! One would do anything by any means for publicity is surely Miss Kangana . Should I also say who wrote the content for you ! [sic]"

Kangana Ranaut had called Sushant's death a "murder" planned by Bollywood mafia. The young talented actor died of suicide at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June. His death has reignited the nepotism issue in the Hindi film industry again.

The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant seems to be not happy to see Kangana Ranaut playing the lead in late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death.

"Nepotism Achiever is Me here. What qualities do you have to portray the role of a legend CM of my state TN @thekangana , Kollywd politics to bring U do the role of CM, Shame On you to accept to do such a legendary Educated Bold lady of no match to you, Shame for MyLateBelovedCM. [sic]" she wrote.

The Jayalalithaa's biopic is titled Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay.