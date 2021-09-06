The first teaser from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 was released last week and met with a good response. It also confirmed that Kamal Haasan will be hosting the forthcoming season.

After the first teaser is out, the spotlight is now on the contestants, who will be participating in the show. The latest name to surface in connection with this show was Lakshmy Ramakrishnan.

However, she has denied the rumours about participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 5. On Twitter, she posted, "I am seeing my name in the bigboss contestant list, every season. I am not part of #BiggBossTamil5 pls remove my name from the list, I am clarifying this once for all. [sic]"

Also, the name of Priyanka Deshpande has started doing rounds. There is a rumour doing rounds that she will be entering the house, but she has not clarified whether or not she will be participating in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Priyanka Deshpande is a popular TV host who has become a household name after anchoring Super Singer aired on Vijay TV.

Other Names

For some time, Cooku With Comali 2 winner Kani, Sunitha, Baba Bhaskar, news anchor Kanmani, Tik Toker GP Muthu and Shakeela's daughter Mika's names in connection with season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil were doing rounds.

The reports claim that Vijay TV has approached 90 ML fame Masoom Shankar, Thulluvadho Ilamai fame Abhinay, Mynaa Nandhini, MS Bhaskar, Suzane George of Vijay TV 'Office' fame and Vadivukkarasi among a few others.

The forthcoming season will likely to begin in the last week of September or the first week of October.