Vijay TV is prepping up for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The channel has already started talks with many celebrities who could take part in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

The construction work of the Bigg Boss Tamil house will begin in the third week of August. The channel is planning to launch the show by the end of September or the first week of October. However, if the Covid-19 cases increase, the launch date might be delayed.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of probable lists of contestants doing rounds on social media sites. Some YouTube channels which are making random claims about the contestants who would enter the house as contestants.

The latest buzz is that the channel has approached 'Cooku With Comali 2' winner Kani and her co-contestants Sunitha and Baba Bhaskar. Also, News anchor Kanmani, Tik Toker GP Muthu, high-profile celebrities like Ramya Krishnan, Mynaa Nandhini, MS Bhaskar, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, and Shakeela's daughter Mika are also said to be in talks.

However, no names have been finalised, yet.

Kamal Haasan Hosting the Show

There were rumours of Kamal Haasan being replaced as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. However, the sources have denied the reports stating the actor has signed a five-year deal with the channel during the launch.

Kamal Haasan's hosting skills have been appreciated and he has used the platform effectively to air his political views. He has often taken digs at the prevailing political situation. However, it was during when the AIADMK government was in power.

Now, the DMK has returned to power after 10 years. It has to be seen whether Kamal Haasan would be critical of MK Stalin's government.

Coming back to his films, he is working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram. His other project Indian 2 directed by Shankar is delayed.