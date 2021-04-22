Shankar and Lyca Productions are at the loggerheads after the filmmaker moved on to his next movie without completing his Indian 2 which stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the leads. The production house has approached the Madras High Court requesting it to pass an order to prevent the director from moving on to his next flick.

The case came up for a hearing recently where both parties were asked to discuss and try to solve the issue, amicably. Lyca Productions highlighted about the money already given to Shankar to direct the project and the budget spent on the movie, so far. It claimed that the company has already invested big money on the flick and the delay would not help the cause.

What's Shankar's Salary and Budget of Indian 2?

Lyca Productions has also given the details of Shankar's remuneration and the budget details to the court. As per the reports, it has claimed that the director is being given Rs 40 crore out of which Rs 14 crore has already been paid.

Also, the initial budget of Indian 2 was Rs 150 crore, but it has now touched Rs 236 crore. However, the court has refused to prevent Shankar from taking up a new movie.

The issue?

The movie was launched two years ago, but it has not been completed yet. Firstly, the internal issues in the production house delayed the shooting. Later, the accident on the sets created further problems for the flick. The Covid-19 lockdown was the last thing that the team had expected.

Shankar has informed the court that the scenes of Vivekh have to be re-shot. He has already started working on his new project and will be available only after September.

Shankar's Next

Shankar has two movies in his hands. The first one being a mega-budget pan-Indian flick with Ram Charan Teja in the lead. The second project is a Bollywood flick with Ranveer Singh. He is remaking his blockbuster Anniyan in Hindi.