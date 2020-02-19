Major accident has taken place on the sets of Indian 2 movie. The team had erected the sets in EVP Film City, Chennai were three cranes were used. One of the cranes, which has lost control, fell of three people, who died on the spot. The three who died due to the accident are said to be assistant directors of Shankar.

Reports suggest that even Shankar has got severely injured and that his leg has been fractured. Also, ten more people on the sets have been injured and are admitted to hospitals. Kamal Haasan is also on spot and he has helped in taking the injured to the hospital and made sure that the remaining crew are safe.

A film reporter from Chennai has tweeted about the accident where he wrote, "#Indian2 - Director @shankarshanmugh sir was so close to the lighting setup and it is a very close miss say unit people. The rope that held the super heavy light that was hanging 150 feet above the ground failed say unit people." (sic)

Within a few minutes he again shared an update where he wrote, "#Indian2 mishap update : Director @shankarshanmugh sir severely injured , his leg severely fractured. Two assistant directors of shankar sir are no more say sources . Awaiting more confirmation. Pic of the crane that fell !!." (sic)

There is a huge property loss also on the sets. Producers and the team of the film, who just came to know about the accident have rushed to the hospital to make sure the injured are properly taken care of.