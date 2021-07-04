After Vanitha Vijayakumar walked out of BB Jodigal and made allegations over a senior actress of bullying her, speculations started doing rounds that Ramya Krishnan was responsible for her exit. Now, the Baahubali actress has responded to the rumours.

When she was asked her views on the controversy, Ramya Krishnan stated that the media should direct the question towards Vanitha and she should be the right person to explain what happened on the sets.

"This is not a big issue according to me. I don't have a say in this and my answer would be 'No comments'," Ramya Krishnan is quoted as saying by Indiaglitz.

In the previous episode, Ramya Krishnan had given one mark out of ten for Vanitha Vijayakumar's performance. Hence, the netizens felt that the latter might have left the show due to her issues with the former.

Vanitha Vijayakumar's Allegations

While praising Vijay TV for giving a new leaser of life to her career, Vanitha blamed a senior actress who bullied her, forcing her to leave the show. She alleged that a person, who reached the top place with her hard work, could not accept her growth.

Check Out Her Unedited Statement:

I sincerely thank the Media, my fans and all well-wishers for your support and appreciations on my kali Avatar in #BBJodigal. I wanted you all to see the impact I created before I announced that [ WALKED OUT OF BBJODIGAL show. I am a person who will never accept bullying, harassment and abuse from anyone. Whomsoever, even if they are my own family. The whole world knows that.. Vijay TV has always been family eversince Bigg Boss 3. I have been working with them continuously in shows like Cooku with Comali,Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru and many special appearance in their shows. We have a mutual respect towards each other that will always remain, but unprofessional & unethical behaviour in workplace cannot be accepted. I was harassed, humiliated and treated unfairly by a bully who couldn't accept my professional growth due to ego issues. Not only men take advantage

of women in workplace, women are worse to become jealous and try to destroy our opportunities. I am very busy with film work as lockdown almost came to an end you will continue seeing me in my films and new shows on TV. It is heart breaking to see someone senior to you in every way and someone who has achieved working their hard way up, looks down at youngsters who are struggling their way up, insulting them and discouraging them... Especially a single mom of 3 children who is achieving and succeeding with no family or husband support after a life long struggle.. Women must stand by other women not make their life miserable. it is sad bidding adieu to

BBJODIGAL and wishing all the other contestants best of luck.. Winning isn't everything participating and taking up the challenge is most important. Sorry #sureshchakravarty had to do what was right for me.. You had to quit the show because of me.. But you are a true partner who stood by me professionally in my decision.

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who was away from the spotlight after her marriage, came to the limelight after participating in Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. She was one of the most-loathed contestants of the reality show.

Thereafter, she was in the news over her third marriage with Peter Paul and it did not last long since he had married without getting divorced from his previous wife.

Later, Vanitha Vijaykumar appeared on Vijay TV's shows.