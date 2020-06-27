Vanitha Vijayakumar has tied the knot to her boyfriend Peter Paul on Saturday, 27 June. They took the wedding vows at her residence at 4 pm in the presence of their close friends and relatives.
It was a private event since there are restrictions on social gatherings due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Vanitha Vijayakumar wore a white gown and the groom sported a wedding suit.
The pictures of her wedding have now made it to the internet. The picture of Peter Paul kissing Vanitha after exchanging rings has caught the attention of the netizens.
She was first married to TV actor Akash at the age of 19 in 2000. The wedding was dissolved in 2005. The 40-year old married Hyderabad-based businessman in 2007, but the couple divorced in 2012.
However, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant fell in love with Peter Paul. Their story of romance started after the lockdown came to effect in March and before it ended they decided to tie the knot.
#VanithaPeterpaulWedding Gallery ! #VanithaVijayakumar #wedding pic.twitter.com/JBtNrTeg8g— Kathir Glitz (@Kathir_Glitz) June 27, 2020
She has claimed that her children have supported her decision to marry the VFX technician.
Announcing her wedding, Vanitha had written the below letter:
...And I said yes S
I truly believe everyone deserves a chance In love even after all the bitter experiences In my life deep inside I believed in the institution of marriage. When two people love each other. It's the beginning of a relationship. But when they decide to marry, it's a celebration of their life together and an announcement of their serious commitment to the world.
I am nearing 40 this year and this covid-l9 pandemic, and the extended lockdown has given a lot of clarity our lives and taught us of our priorities. For me this 4 months have been a roller coaster of emotions, ups & downs, thrills b thrills.
#VanithaPeterpaulWedding Gallery ! #VanithaVijayakumar #wedding pic.twitter.com/F238gUXDwM— Tamil Cinema War (Corona Updates) (@cinema_war) June 27, 2020
Every girl has a dream of finding her perfect man and my dream turn into a reality.
'Peter Paul*
He walked out of my dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly i felt secure and complete around him. He stepped In as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTubo channel during the lockdown. He made things happen In such a way that I was at ease so calm, stress free and felt taken tare of. You all know my children have been my priority always . When he asked for my hand in marriage I was speechless. (Deep Inside I was screaming yes though)
I told him my children need to approve. And when he spoke to them they screamed yes. Tears welled my eyes when my daughter's said this was the best thing that has happen to me and they want him In their lives as well. Being a single mother was not what I asked for or achieved. It has been a long lonely Painful struggle all through. Especially when there is no help or support from my "so called family-.
I have lived my life pleasing everyone around me which In due course made me take decisions out of fear and confusion. For once I have decided to live my life for myself and do what makes me happy. Live life to the fullest and have someone solid to hold my hand forever as I grow older. My sincere and heartfelt thanks to each and everyone of u who stood by mo supported me and encouraged mo during my tough times. I know You will be happy for me in my happy time too. Your blessing means everything to me.
'P.S.:* For those who are asking who Is Peter Paul? He is a filmmaker by profession .a simple, caring,, loving and honest human being who stole my heart and made me fall head over heels In love with him. The rest you will come to know of hit projects on screen very soon. HOPE A heartfelt shout to all the singles out there. Keep looking for that someone who truly deserves and waiting to be found.
Keep Going....
There is a Magic out there !!!
The wedding is very low key private event with only close friends and family according to government rules and norms. We will release wedding pictures and video for all my fans well wishers and media friends soon alter the wedding