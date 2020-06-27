Vanitha Vijayakumar has tied the knot to her boyfriend Peter Paul on Saturday, 27 June. They took the wedding vows at her residence at 4 pm in the presence of their close friends and relatives.

It was a private event since there are restrictions on social gatherings due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Vanitha Vijayakumar wore a white gown and the groom sported a wedding suit.

The pictures of her wedding have now made it to the internet. The picture of Peter Paul kissing Vanitha after exchanging rings has caught the attention of the netizens.

She was first married to TV actor Akash at the age of 19 in 2000. The wedding was dissolved in 2005. The 40-year old married Hyderabad-based businessman in 2007, but the couple divorced in 2012.

However, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant fell in love with Peter Paul. Their story of romance started after the lockdown came to effect in March and before it ended they decided to tie the knot.

She has claimed that her children have supported her decision to marry the VFX technician.

Announcing her wedding, Vanitha had written the below letter: