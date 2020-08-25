Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter has been reportedly hospitalized after he complained of chest pain. The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant, in a cryptic tweet, has said that "life is tough" and "everything happens for a reason" without revealing anything about the latest development.

On her Twitter, Vanitha Vijayakumar wrote, "Lots to say...nothing I can..god is great..believe..everything happens for a reason...life is tough ..face it..when u do..trust me ..everything will be ok...get tough..hit back...show the world you can..[sic]"

Her fans are bombarding her to confirm whether her husband is hospitalized, while many are wishing a speedy recovery for him. Her well-wishers are asking her to stay strong even.

Vanitha Vijayakumar had married VFX technician Peter Paul in June following which there have been lots of issues surrounding her wedding. His first wife filed a complaint against him stating that he got married again without getting legally separated from her.

Many celebrities commented about Vanitha's wedding which only added fuel to the fire. She has slammed the likes of Kasturi Shankar, Kutty Padmini and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan for poking their nose in her personal life, while they spoke about the injustice meted out to the first wife of Peter.

Vanitha came also come under attack from the netizens. The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant criticised the people who have commented on her marriage. "What nonsense? What's the complaint against me? There is nothing, and then why will police arrest me? What do these people know? People who are speaking in support of others, do you know what the real truth is? What has really happened? I have given police complaint - yes, but I have not shared the details anywhere - will keep it confidential," she said in an interview.