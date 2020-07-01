The picture of Vanitha Vijayakumar's wedding kiss with Peter Paul has raised eyebrows among a section of netizens. The actress came under severe criticism for the lip-lock photo with her newly-married husband on social media sites and she has now given a sarcastic response to the issue.

"PARENTAL CONTROL ALERT

PLEASE DONT LER YOUR CHILDREN WATCH DISNEY CARTOONS OR Read FAIRY TALE BOOKS.. apparently it's not suitable for children..they show adult rated kissing content.

Kids are never supposed to witness or know when a man loves a woman or when they marry they kiss.... [sic]" Vanitha's wrote on her Instagram account.

Controversial Wedding

Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with Peter Paul on 27 June, but the marriage has landed in a controversy after the groom's wife claimed that they are not legally separated. The lip-lock picture only intensified criticism on her wedding from the critics.

Kasturi's Dig

After Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, actress Kasturi Shankar has taken a dig at Vanitha without taking her name. She tweeted, "Definition of hypocrisy: Putting out your entire life on social media, peddling your family and kids on youtube and then asking for privacy when things backfire. One's personal life is nobody's business only as long as it is legal & does not affect others."

When a follower asked her to give further details about the person, she replied, "Nothing of national importance. A toxic person took to twitter yesterday to shame those who dared question her possibly disturbing choices. [sic]"

Kasturi Shankar and Vanitha Vijayakumar had shared an uneasy relationship during their stay in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil.