It wouldn't be wrong to say that this year's Bigg Boss has been run mainly by the woman of the house. Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit to Divya Agarwal; the women are ruling the house and how! So it doesn't come as a surprise when it's the women who are getting paid the maximum amount as a fee on the show. Let's take a look at who is taking home how much.

Ridhima Pandit: As per reports, Ridhima Pandit has been the highest-paid contestant this season. The popular actress, who has now been evicted, is reportedly getting Rs 5 lakh per week.

Shamita Shetty: While one would have thought that Shamita Shetty would be making a humongous amount and would probably be the highest-paid contestant, the truth is she isn't. Shamita, who has entered the house for the second season, is reportedly taking home Rs 3.75 lakh per week.

Urfi Javed: Social media sensation and the first contestant to have been evicted, Urfi was taking home  Rs 2.75 lakh per week.

Zeeshan Khan: The Kumkum Bhagya actor, who is the latest to have been sent out of the house for physical violence, was making Rs 2.5 lakh per week.

Divya Agarwal: The Ace of Space star is getting a massive Rs 2 lakh per week.

Neha Bhasin: The Jag Ghoomeya singer is also getting Rs 2 lakh per week.

Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba: Singer Milind Gaba and Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh are making 1.75 lakh per week. Moose Jattana and Karan Nath are also being paid the same amount.

Raqesh Bapat and Nishant: The two are getting Rs 1.2 lakh per week.

Pratik Sehajpal: The most outspoken and the lowest-paid contestant of the house is Pratik. He is making Rs 1 lakh per week.

