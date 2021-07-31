Singer Neha Bhasin has been named as the first confirmed contestant of the new season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

The news of Neha entering the show has been confirmed by the streaming portal Voot. Names of the other celebrities who will be seen in the show are still under wraps.

Neha is known for lending her voice to popular Bollywood numbers such as "Swag se swagat", "Asalaam-e-ishqum", "Heeriye" and "Jag ghoomeya", among many others.

'Bigg Boss OTT' marks the 15th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot.

Karan will anchor the drama for the six-week run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.