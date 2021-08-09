Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood might get married next year. The most popular couple on social media, Divya and Varun met on Ace of Space. And ever since, the two have been painting the town red.

The couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is one of the most loved couples. While Divya Agarwal has joined this season of Bigg Boss OTT, Varun is fighting it out in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Divya - Varun live in

Divya and Varun have been living together and the two want to build their own home before they tie the knot. Divya had said in an interview that she loves Varun and the two eventually want to settle down but not before they own their own small home in Mumbai.

Talking to HT, Divya said, "Live-in is quite fun. There are people in the house all the time, we are enjoying (this stage). Marriage is very different and we do not want to step into something that could stress us out, right now. We do not want to get married right now, and then plan a family, after two years. Then have a baby, and then this and that."

Agarwal further said, "We want everything set before the marriage. When the marriage happens (everything should be set), and then whenever the baby happens, whatever happens. Hopefully by next year or so, we will be all set. Once the house is set, Divya and Varun are going for marriage."

Divya in Bigg Boss house

Divya already grabbed eyeballs when she had an altercation with Pratik Sehajpal on Day 1 of Bigg Boss OTT. The two were seen getting into a nasty argument and she accused him of needing the show to resurrect his falling career. She also accused him of trying to use her to get footage and went on to abuse him.