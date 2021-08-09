And it has begun! Right on the premiere night, we got a glimpse of how the Bigg Boss OTT season is going to unfold. Reality show star Pratik Sehajpal locked horns with both Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty on the very first day. While KJo had to intervene during his fight with Shamita, Divya and Pratik's fight took a nasty turn inside the house.

Shamita vs Pratik

It so happened that Shamita Shetty was asked to form a connection. Looking at Pratik, Shamita said that he gave her a K-drama and K-pop influencer vibe. Pratik didn't take the statement lightly and lashed out at Shamita. Pratik asked Shamita what she meant by that and looked quite upset. When the time came for Shamita to choose her connection, she went ahead with Karan Nath and Raqesh Bapat. To which, Pratik said, "You look Korean but I will not choose you. Think before you speak."

To this, Shamita said that he was thinking too much. Karan Johar also asked Pratik to continue the fight inside the house and not here. Inside the house, Shamita was seen discussing with Urfi what Pratik's claim to fame was. She also added that she loves K dramas and that's why called him that. However, he took it the other way round.

Divya and Pratik's nasty fight

Divya Agarwal was also seen telling a housemate about their previous fight with Pratik. He overheard and barged in to ask what she was talking about. This led to the two calling each other names and getting into a down and dirty fight. If the tempers are flying this high on day 1, we wonder what would happen as we progress.