Bigg Boss Marathi 2 recently went on air, while Vijay TV has announced the date of season 3 of its Tamil version. Now, the audience is wondering over whether Star Maa is really going air Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Bigg Boss is a Hindi adaption of Big Brother created in the Netherlands by John de Mol Jr. Its 13th season will start from September. Following the popularity of this game show, the franchise was adapted in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali which have also become hit the viewers of respective languages.

Bigg Boss had its first season of Marathi in 2018 and its season 2 started from May 26, 2019. Bigg Boss Tamil has had two successful season and the makers of the show have announced to start airing its season 3 from June 23. The rumours about Bigg Boss Telugu 3 have been doing rounds in the air for quite some time now, but Star Maa has not made a single update on the season 3.

The silence of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 makers has disappointed the viewers, who are now going berserk. Many of them took to Twitter to slam the bosses of Star Maa and asked them whether will be season 3 or not.

Shwetha‏ @shwetha0811

BB Marati started BB Tamil date announced whn will #BiggBossTelugu3 start

UTTAM KRISHNA‏ @UTTAMKRISHNA

Ee year doubt eh anukunta..kanisam okka update ledu. may be they are facing problems in convincing participants and host because of season 2's controversies..#BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBossTelugu #BiggBoss3 When is #BiggBosstelugu3 is going to start? no logo,no announcements, assal eesari show unda Leda. Edaina update ivvandi @EndemolShineIND @StarMaa #BiggBossTelugu #BiggBoss3

Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 was a big hit with the audience, but the makers had to replace Junior NTR with Nani after he declined to host it due to his prior commitments. However, the natural star was trolled and humiliated by young tiger's fans so much on social media that he said no to comeback on season 3.

The bosses of Star Maa have been approaching several popular actors to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3, but everyone reportedly declined their offers fearing the same humiliation of Nani. It was recently rumoured that they were in talks with Akkineni Nagarjuna and he has agreed to be part of the show. But they have not made any official confirmation about Nag hosting the season 3.

Whether Nagarjuna will host Bigg Boss Telugu 3 or not may be the question right now. But the actor has already started feeling the heat of anti-fans, as some of them have already started give thumbs down to him.

Sameeksha‏ @Maahii_way

#BiggBossTelugu3 is gonna start from July 7th?? Authentic news ye na Nagarjuna host annadi kuda nijamena Fair hosting untundani nammakalm ledu. Sorry Nag fans on my TL but He's partial @StarMaa @EndemolShineIND Please #BringBackNTR

PH.NI‏ @PHaNI_BK

NAG IN BB3 confirmed!!! daffa show #BiggBossTelugu3

S.G‏ @sandeepgade3

Nagarjuna host aithe weekend episodes easy ga skip cheseyochu #BiggBossTelugu3 @StarMaa

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu 2 witnessed some tough contestants like Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri, Babu Gogineni, Roll Rida and Tanish, whose stint inside the house is said to have created a fear among some celebs, who wanted to appear on season 3. The makers of the show are said to have approached many celebs and some of them are said to have reject their offers.

These challenges have apparently landed Star Maa in problem. The TV channel is making efforts to set things on place as early as possible. The launch of the show may be delayed, but they will not call it off, as rumoured in the media. The reason is that it is the most popular show and highest viewed show for Star Maa.