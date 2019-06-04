Bigg Boss Marathi 2 premiered on May 27, 2019 on Colors Marathi, with actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar as the host. And even as viewers of the reality show are just getting familiar with the contestants, the fights have already begun!

Contestant Abhijeet Bichukale had been warned for being touchy-feely with female contestants, and his general behaviour has not been appreciated by inmates, although he was made a team leader by Bigg Boss along with contestant Vaishali Mhade. Moreover, there is groupism happening on the show that is just in its second week. Viewers are also shocked with the fight between Vaishali and Veena Jagtap on the one hand and Shiv Thakre And Abhijeet Kelkar on the other.

So, it will be good to see some camaraderie also between the contestants on the June 4, 2019 episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Contestants Shiv Thakare, Parag Kanhere, Veena Jagtap and Abhijeet Kelkar are seen having a chat and planning a party in Goa, where Parag is a chef and runs a restaurant.

But Veena puts out a point that since Parag's eatery is in Miramar, Goa, no one can demand for Baga Beach feels. Shiv pulls Parag's leg by asking if he can be in a towel at Parag's restaurant, since it's beach state Goa. He asks, "Tithe gelya war aamhi towel var rahelo tar problem huil na?"

Parag replies saying that even if he poses topless, he will take a picture of Shiv and post him as a brand ambassador of his restaurant. Since it's Goa, it's okay. Parag quips, "Tikde chalta. Mi tar dhandewahik aahe baba. Zar tu topless bipless var aala na tar mi Magemenos:k (Parag's hotel) chya board chya ithe photo kadhun ghenar, mhahiti aahe ka. Brand Ambassador – Shiv Thakare."

Veena asks, wasn't she the brand ambassador? To which Parag replies that there could be different brand ambassadors for male and female customers.

Thankfully, even after nominations held last week, there was no elimination on Bigg Boss Marathi 2 on its first weekend. So, all the contestants are 'safe' until this Saturday! Seems like this has made the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestants cheer up.