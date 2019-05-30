It's been just three days since Bigg Boss Marathi 2 premiered on May 27, 2019, and the contestants are already having fights and disagreements. On the day of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, as contestants entered the House after speaking to host Mahesh Manjrekar, they greeted each other.

From that day itself, there is one contestant who has not been liked by the females of the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 House, and that is Abhijeet Bichukale. The politician from Maharashtra is married but seems to be getting too friendly and aggressive with female contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 2.

In the premiere episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, we saw contestants Veena Jagtap, Neha Shitole and Kishore Shahane talking about feeling uncomfortable in the presence of Abhijeet Bichukale. Later, Neha Shitole and Abhijeet Bichukale also had an altercation for his misogynist comments on women and also because he refused to participate in the house work of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Contestant Rupali Bhosle came to Neha's rescue and lashed out at Abhijeet Bichukale.

And now, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestants Madhav Deochake and Digambar Naik will issue a warning to Abhijeet Bichukale for being too touchy-feely with female contestants. We as viewers could see that he does need a warning, although he has been named one of the team leaders, the other being contestant Vaishali Mhade. But it seems Abhijeet Bichukale is in no mood to understand that female contestants need to be handled with care.

Maadhav explains to Abhijeet, "Thoda touchy kami rahilele better. Ka mahiti aahe ka? Kahi kahi lokana savay naste, te irritate hotat." (Better not be touchy-feely. Some people are not used to it and get irritated.) Abhijeet Bichukale tries to turn around the conversation and says, "Aplya strategy madhe majha sparsha la kadhi kadhi maan dya. Mhanje chalala aahe task kadhi ani mi khandya var haath thevla." (Please respect my touch as part of our strategy. I may put my hand on someone's shoulder during a task.)

Abhijeet Bichukale's response stuns Maadhav and he continues to explain his point of view and how there is a difference between getting touchy with women and men. But Abhijeet Bichukale being the stubborn one doesn't seem to understand and disregards his advice.

Contestant Shivani Surve also had a fight with Abhijeet Bichukale over his behaviour in May 29 episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Abhijeet tries to make up with her by sharing his team's strategy with her. She being from the opposite team, reveals this to his team, which is not taken too kindly by Madhav Deochake.

The nomination process of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestants has begun and there is already tension building up as to who will be evicted this weekend.