Bigg Boss house is a house of people from different ages, characters and backgrounds. Bringing commoners among the celebrities was a surprise element to the format as it helped to unveil the real characters of all the participants. And the people from the LGBTQ added a variety to the mix.

Well, taking inspiration from Bigg Boss in other languages, the Tamil version of the show is rumoured to have roped in a prominent name from the LGBTQ community. It is believed that the decision to rope in the person was taken based on Kamal Haasan's advice as it sends out a message to the public that it is an entertainment show with social responsibility.

It gives a stage to the person to clear the wrong notions about the people from their community.

Bigg Boss in other languages like Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam already had the participation of the people from the LGBTQ community. Bobby Darling was the first contestant to be part of the show in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss Hindi.

Rohit Verma (season 3), Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (season 5), Imam Siddiqui (season 6), Vivek Mishra and VJ Andy (season 7) and Sushant Divgikar (season 8) are the contestants from the community who had taken part in Bigg Boss Hindi.

Adam Pasha and Anjali Ameer were the people from the LGBTQ community who contested in Bigg Boss Kannada 6and Bigg Boss Malayalam 1.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is happening at a brisk pace. Speculations on the contestants are regularly surfacing on the internet. Prasanna, Jangirir Madhumitha, Powerstar Srinivasan, Sanjana Singh, Kovai Sarala, Alya Manasa, Rachita Mahalakshmi and YouTuber Hari R Baskar are rumoured to be participating in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.