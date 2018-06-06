The possible contestants' list of the TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 2 has caught viewers' attention. They are excited to see how actress Sri Reddy's relation with host Nani, participants Viva Harsha, Rashi Khanna and Charmi Kaur is going to be.

Bigg Boss Telugu was a huge success and its second season has been creating ripples in the media, ever since Star Maa announced it. Several speculations were made about the contestants of this season. Many viewers expressed that Sri Reddy should be brought in the house after she made headlines with her protest against casting couch.

A possible contestant list of Bigg Boss 2 has been doing the rounds in the media for the last couple of weeks. The names of Sri Reddy and Viva Harsha are also in the list of 16 contestants. The viewers are all excited to see how the two will conduct themselves and treat each other inside the house.

The reason for the curiosity is that Sri Reddy had recently alleged that Viva Harsha had demanded sexual favours from her to get her film offers. She had also released their WhatsApp conversation on the social media. Though the issue created a lot of buzz in the media, the comedian kept mum on the issue. Viewers are curious to know whether he responds to her at least on the show.

ETC Telugu‏ @etctelugu

Big Boss House Entrance first Sri Reddy vellindi Tarvatha Mana Viva Harsha velladhu...Viva ki welcome cheppataniki SriReddy vellthundi Appudu Viva Babai: - Hey! Agu nv ey kadha nannu tittindi appatilo...I know You Can Cheat me Okay

Sri Reddy had also posted a lengthy comment on her Facebook page, condemning the attitude and ego of Natural star Nani, who is foraying into TV industry with Bigg Boss. She also made charges of sexual exploitation against the actor, but the latter stayed away from responding to her allegations. Since he is hosting this reality TV show, it should be seen how he would behave with her.

Sri Reddy's initial protest was for not taking native Telugu women as actresses in the Telugu film industry. She blasted non-Telugu actresses including Rakul Preet Singh in the course of protest. The contestant list shows that north Indian actresses like Charmi Kaur and Rashi Khanna are set to enter the house. Viewers are excited to see whether she would gang up against them.