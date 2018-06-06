Baahubali cameraman KK Senthil Kumar reveals the struggles he faced while shooting the promotional video of Nani's reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 2, which featured fishes in a tank.

The bosses of Star Maa, who are thrilled over the success of Bigg Boss Telugu, are gearing up to air its second season soon. They are leaving no stone unturned to make this season a bigger hit than the previous one. They have adapted several unique strategies to promote this season and its promos have grabbed many eyeballs.

Recently, Star Maa released a promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, which curiously feature fish with Nani's voiceover. The makers captioned the clip with, "#BiggBossTelugu2 with @NameisNani as Host starting from June 10th with 100 Days, 16 Celebrities and 1 BIGG house."

This 50-second-long video impressed the viewers and also peaked their curiosity about Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Many people assumed the fish shots to be computer generated visual effects. They were pleasantly surprised, when Senthil Kumar tweeted the interesting trivia about the shooting of the promo.

KK Senthil Kumar took to his Twitter handle on Jun 2 to talk about his experience on the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The Baahubali cinematographer tweeted, "Shooting This Promo of #BiggBossTelugu2 with @NameisNani and Fish was All about Patience, Waiting for the Fish to give the Best Shot....... It Was Super Fun...... All The Best @StarMaa #YedainaJaragachu".

However, the Telugu viewers across the globe are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Telugu 2 to begin. This season is going to be different from the first season. Jr NTR hosted the first season Bigg Boss Telugu, which began with 14 contestants and ran for 70 days. The season, which is hosted by Nani, will begin with 16 participants locked inside the house and will be continued for 100 days.