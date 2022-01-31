And the winner of Bigg Boss 15 is Tejasswi Prakash. After months and months of entertaining us with emotions and willpower, Tejasswi has emerged as the winner of the longest reality show of the country. Tejasswi took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with ₹ 40 Lakh cash prize.

It was a star-studded evening as former winners – Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari made an entry into the show for the grand finale.

The finalists

Shehnaaz Gill also made an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla and even made Salman Khan teary-eyed. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Shamita Shetty were the six finalists of the show. While Nishant Bhat walked out with the money briefcase, Rashami Desai was evicted at the fifth spot. Rashami had entered the show along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, and Abhijit Bichukale as wildcard contestants.

Congratulations pour in

"Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!#biggboss #biggboss15 #biggboss15winner," Tejasswi wrote while sharing the pictures with the trophy and her parents. Karanvir Bohra said, "Congratulations girl". Amruta Khanvillkar wrote, "So so so proud tejudaaa." Mrunal Thakur, Kishwer Merchant, Aditi Sharma, Tina Dutta and many celebs poured their congratulatory wishes on her page.

Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur actor was also announced as the next face of Ekta Kapoor's popular show - Naagin. Actor model Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up. Karan Kundrra bagged the third spot, while Shamita was voted out at the fourth spot. Tejasswi became even more popular after coming on the show with her childish yet fierce side. She also fell in love with Karan Kundrra while on the show.