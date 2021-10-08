Jay Bhanushali is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 15. As per reports, Jay joined the show at the last minute and is getting paid an enormous amount to be a part of the reality show. It might have been just a week since BB15 started but it has already generated quite some buzz. Let's take a look at the contestants this season and their fees.

Jay Bhanushali: Small screen's most popular and loved face, Jay Bhanushali is reportedly getting Rs. 11 lakh per week.

Tejasswi Prakash: After stunning viewers in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tejasswi Prakash has emerged as the second highest-paid contestant this year. She is reportedly taking home Rs 10 lakh per week.

Afsana Khan: Titliyan singer Afsana Khan is also being paid the same amount, reportedly.

Karan Kundra: Television heartthrob, Karan Kundra, who was in news for his bitter breakup with Anusha Dandekar; is reportedly being paid Rs. 8 lakh per week.

Shamita Shetty & Akasa Singh: Both, Shamita and Akasa are taking home Rs 5 lakh per week.

Umar Riaz: Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz is taking home Rs 3 lakh per week.

Pratik Sehajpal: After winning over audiences in Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik is back in the BB15 house. The reality star is reportedly getting Rs 2 lakh per week.

Nishant Bhat, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan and Vishal Kotian: The four of them are also taking home Rs. 2 lakh per week, according to reports.

Sahil Shroff & Simba Nagpal: The two are said to be getting Rs 1.5 lakh per week.