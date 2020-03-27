Television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are proud parents of three adorable kids. Besides raising their biological daughter Tara Bhanushali, who is seven months old, the celebrity couple is fostering their caretaker's children since 2017.

Jay and Mahhi are often spotted with Khushi and Rajveer at birthday parties and events and hence when a social media user commented, "I feel they don't take care of their other babies," it for obvious reasons left the actor highly miffed.

The nasty comment was made on a picture in which Jay, Mahhi are seen happily posing with their baby Tara. Not some one to remain quiet on such accusation, the Kayamath actress gave a befitting reply to the user. "@karra_sanjana and @nagar1664 have you even attempted helping or taking responsibility of any child or helping a family...you guys have no clue and you are judging us..in this epidemic the 2 kids and there father mother are staying with us so that we all can be protected," Jay commented.

Further warning the haters to mind their words, the Hate Story 2 actor added: "I am a foster father to the kids and not here to be judged 24/7 by you or anyone so pls be careful before giving any kind of statement."

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Jay had revealed how he spends his time with his three kids. "First thing is I get up, see my daughter's face, be with her for some time, then I go and work out and I make my other two kids study with me. I teach them and help them complete their homework, then we watch a couple of cartoons where they learn phonics. I am getting trained to be a pro father," he quipped.

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding back in 2010. They welcomed their first biological child, Tara after nine years of their marriage.