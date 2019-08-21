Television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij is blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday, August 21. The actors, who have been married for nine years, took to their respective social media handles to announce the good news along with a picture. In the image, Jay is seen kissing the tiny feet of the newborn.

Jay captioned the post as, "The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy's eyes and daddy's nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL @mahhivij #parenthood #parents #father #fathersday #itsagirl ##girl #princess #love #lovemywife #mother #babygirl #fatherdaughter #emotional"

Mahhi wrote, "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal di."

Soon after breaking the news, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Actress Gauahar Khan commented,"Oh my god ! Such a great news ! Big congratulations! I'm sure she's beautiful! May she have. A blessed life !"

For the unversed, Jay and Mahhi are parents to two adopted kids. A few months ago, they took to Instagram to make the announcement of their biological baby's arrival with their fans. Since then, the couple had been sharing several pictures from their pregnancy journey.

Jay, recently revealed that he wished of a baby girl. Talking to IANS, he said, "No relationship in the world can match the sanity of a father-daughter relationship and I wish that when my wife gives birth to a baby, she is a baby girl." He added, "I have no preference as such and it is not that I won't like if a baby boy is born but I admire this bond and since I have had a father-son connect with my father, now when I have a child, I want a daughter so that I can experience this too."