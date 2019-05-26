Here's good news for fans of Barun Sobti. The hot actor, who is popular for his role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, is set to become a father soon.

This is Barun and his wife Pashmeen's first child after nine years of marriage. In a picture posted by Barun's friend and actor Karan Wahi on his Insta story, Barun and Pashmeen are seen wearing badges with 'father-to-be' and 'mother-to-be', respectively. The actor, however, is yet to confirm the news.

On the work front, Barun, whose chemistry with Sanaya Irani in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was loved by millions, has a couple of digital projects lined up. The good-looking and talented actor had quit Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon to pursue a career in films. His Bollywood debut film Main Aur Mrs Right, unfortunately, bombed at the box office. His second film Tu Hai Mera Sunday released in 2017 also didn't do well at the box office.

Meanwhile, another TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who tied the knot in 2010, will also be welcoming their first biological child together this year. The happy and excited parents-to-be announced the good news on social media along with heartwarming notes.

Mahhi wrote, "There once was a girl n that girl met a boy they found living as two was a life full of joy these two happy lovebirds this couple this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare they cuddled up closer made room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three WHEN TWO BECAME THREE @ijaybhanushali #baby #comingsoon #cantwait #mine."

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is also expecting his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath. Kapil's mother has shifted to Mumbai to take care of pregnant Ginni. However, neither Kapil nor Ginni has made any official announcement regarding the wonderful news.