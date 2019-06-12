Actor and ad filmmaker Vivan Bhathena announced the birth of his baby girl Nivaya in true Game of Thrones style! The film and television actor couldn't help gushing about his newborn and declared her as "Princess Nivaya Bhathena...pooper of Dragons, breaker of toys and Khaleesi of Jhapas and future Queen of the Puppies and sister of the White Walker Muffin, keeper of papa/mama...". Vivan Bhathena and wife Nikhila Palat became parents to their newborn on June 9, 2019.

Here's what Vivan Bhathena wrote about his baby girl's birth, in the style of the popular TV show Game of Thrones: "Princess Nivaya Bhathena of the house Palat born during the storm, last of her name, the untanned, pooper of Dragons, breaker of toys and Khaleesi of Jhapas and future Queen of the Puppies and sister of the White Walker Muffin, keeper of papa/mama on the nights watch was born on the 9th of June. Please send us your blessings. #papa #daddysgirl #newlife#pinkcheeks #cutiepie Fyi: nivaya means "sanctuary" or "guardian"."

Vivan's wife Nikhila Palat said on Instagram with the baby girl's picture, "Our best kept and by far most beautiful secret revealed. Welcoming NIVAYA PALAT BHATHENA to this wonderful world. My newest little #Katalyst. #AllHailThePrincess". In fact, Nikhila's pregnancy was such a secret that Vivan's friends had thought that his baby would be a surrogate child! Vivan revealed this to BollywoodLife.com.

Vivan Bhathena began his career as a model and was seen in the music video of Falguni Pathak's famous song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. He went on to do many TV shows including the cult Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He has been seen in several films, including Karthik Calling Karthik, Dangal, Hate Story 4 and Judwaa 2. His upcoming Bollywood movie is the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi.

On June 10, 2019, Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani also became proud parents to a baby girl, their second child. They have named their newborn as Miraya, while their elder daughter is called Radhya.