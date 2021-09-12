While, Bigg Boss OTT has managed to make a mark on the digital space, fans are still eagerly waiting for the television premiere of the show with its 15th season with Salman Khan as the host. Now, when the makers have finally released a new promo of the show, fans can't keep calm.

In the new promo, Salman Khan is seen sitting clad in a night suit in a jungle set up as he introduces the Bigg Boss viewers to the 'Sankat In Jungle' theme and hints at the challenges that the contestants will have to face.

The promo also shows the host talking to the beautiful tree named 'Vishwasuntree, the voice-over of which is given by the veteran actress Rekha. When Salman asks her how the contestants will get to sleep, Rekha replies that a good night sleep will be difficult for the contestants due to the cold winds, indicating that the contestants are going to have a tough time without the comforts of usual life, amidst the open sky.

The makers shared the promo on the official Instagram handle of Colors and captioned it, "Iss baar #BB15 ka 'suffer' hoga jungle se shuru! How excited are you?"

In an interview, when Rekha was asked about her experience of becoming a part of the show by giving her voiceover, she said, "Bigg Boss is a very 'nayaab' show, that has all drama, action, fun and thrill and what's more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one's best self! What could be better poetic justice than that. It is going to be an exciting new experience, as I am doing a voice over for a 'speaking tree' whom Salman has fondly named 'Vishwasuntree', a vibrant tree full of wisdom, hope and faith! It is always gratifying to work with Salman, and I feel blessed to share these unique moments with him... He is as always a pure pleasure!"

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT will stream for six weeks and will seamlessly move to the television with Salman Khan coming back as a host of Season 15 of the show.