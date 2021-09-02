'Balika Vadhu' fame actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack in Mumbai on Thursday. He was rushed to Cooper hospital by his sister and brother-in-law. However, he was declared dead at the hospital. This sudden demise of the 40-year-old actor has left his fans and colleagues in complete shock.

Actor Karan Kundra, who was recently seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', expressed shock over the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor's death and revealed that he spoke to the late actor last evening itself.

In disbelief, Karan, took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you're doing.. can't believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad."

Cooper Hospital Dean Dr. Shailesh Mohite told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time." Dr. Jitten Bhavsar, Cooper Hospital, told PTI that the actor was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital.

The hospital authorities said that Sidharth Shukla was brought to the casualty of RN Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.30 am. Dr. Shailesh Mohite added, "We will be sending his body for an autopsy shortly. We cannot comment on his cause of death before the post mortem has been carried out. There are no injury marks or anything on body." Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut in 2008 with a lead role in the television show titled 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' and in 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

He emerged as the winner of reality shows 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. He also hosted 'Savdhaan India' and 'India's Got Talent'. The actor's last screen work was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.