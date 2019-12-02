Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla broke the internet with their steamy romance inside the house. In a video shared by Colors channel on their social media handles showed Rashami and Siddharth getting intimate and seducing each other. The two even shared a passionate kiss through a mirror which grabbed several eyeballs. While the viewers loved their sensuous chemistry in the house, Rashami is now regretting performing the intimate scenes for Bigg Boss 13 music video.

Viewers have witnessed Rashami and Siddharth locking horns with each other since the beginning. So, it was no less than a surprise for their respective fans to see them romancing on screen. But when Rashami was shown the video on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, the TV actress looked disturbed watching her own clip.

Later, Rashami discussed about the video being shot with her good friend Paras Chhabra (Chabra). She even spoke with Vishal Aditya Singh who told her that she commits a mistake and then regrets later.

Rashami gets teary-eyed while talking about it to Vishal and admits that it's her fault that she didn't delete the video which was shown by the makers of Bigg Boss 13 on the episode.