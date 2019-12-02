Amid reports of Salman Khan unable to find time for Bigg Boss 13 extention due to his prior commitments, the latest buzz now suggests that Farah Khan might step into the shoes of Salman to host the controversial show during the extension period.

According to reports, Salman was unhappy with the makers of Bigg Boss 13 pushing the show's finale date from January 12 to the last week of February or March 2020.

While the show has already stepped into its ninth week, the makers have planned an extension of 4-5 weeks. And since Salman is busy with his shoot schedule of his upcoming films Dabangg 3 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 had even agreed to pay the superstar a whopping Rs 2 crore extra per episode.

But it looks like Salman is unable to make adjustments to his dates for the show's extention and might leave the show earlier than expected. And Farah Khan might fill in the space and walk down to the stage as the host for a few Weekend Ka Vaar episodes before the finale.

Bigg Boss 13 Farah Khan to Host Bigg Boss 13 in Its Extended Period, Salman’s Dates are Blocked for Radhe



Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 has suffered a major blow in the TRP race and has been kicked out of the top 10 shows in the 47th week. Last week, the Salman Khan hosted show had beaten The Kapil Sharma Show by taking the ninth position in the TRP chart pushing Kapil Sharma show down to the tenth spot.