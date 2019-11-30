Paras Chhabra is undoubtedly one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 13 and enjoys a massive female fan following. Besides his macho personality, Paras has also been in news for his apparent baldness and for using a wig.

Talks about the Splitsvilla winner being apparently bald started after co-contestant Asim Riaz claimed on the show that the former uses a wig. Since then, fans have been digging out old pictures of Paras while BB13 inmates have been taunting him for donning a wig.

Paras Chabbra's wig falls off

And now, the latest video of Paras' wig falling off inside the Salman Khan show has been going viral. The video sees Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh and Paras lying on the garden area while Rashami Desai standing behind them. It all happened when Paras tried to stand up and his wig almost came off.

Recently, another video from the Bigg Boss 13 suggested that he actually uses a wig. The video from a task on Bigg Boss 13 shows Paras desperately trying to stop fellow inmates from touching his hair. The video made viewers believe that Asim's claim was true.

Upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 13

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Devoleena Bhattacharya will be out of the house owing to her back injury. It was during a task that the actress suffered a back injury and advised to take a week-long bed rest. The actress is apparently admitted to the hospital and kept under observation. Depending on her health, she might make a comeback or quit the show.

On the other hand, the makers are gearing up for yet another explosive wild card entry. After Vishal Aditya Singh, his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli will enter the house soon. The two had participated in Nach Baliye 9 and their fights and nasty arguments were the major highlights of the show. Now, if Madhurima enters the house, the duo will provide enough drama and fights to keep the audience entertained.

Jub Meetha #ParasChhabra ki wig udh gyi thi ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OjcEWAQfcq — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) November 29, 2019

