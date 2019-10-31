Paras Chhabra, who is one of the most popular contestants of ongoing Bigg Boss 13, is currently being talked about on social media for a not-so-good reason. It is being said that Paras is partially bald and uses a wig.

Talks about Paras' being apparently bald started after co-contestant Asim Riaz said on the show that the former uses a wig. The two contestants had a nasty fight on Bigg Boss 13 recently, during which Asim had claimed that Paras is bald and uses a wig to hide it.

Is Paras Chhabra really bald?

Social media was abuzz with this claim, and many started digging out old pictures of Paras in an attempt to know if the allegations are genuine or fake. While a few of them actually dug out old photos of Paras that show him semi-bald, it is not confirmed if the pictures are genuine or morphed.

However, there is a video from Bigg Boss 13 that suggests that he actually uses a wig. The video from a task on Bigg Boss 13 shows Paras desperately trying to stop anyone from touching his hair. The video is now viral on social media, and many have already believed that Asim's claim was true.

On the other side, fans and supporters of Paras have been slamming others for mocking him for his apparent baldness. Although it is still not fully confirmed if Paras uses a wig, it certainly is a big revelation on the show.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing a lot of drama as the celebrities have often been seen losing their calm and doing or saying nasty things on national television. Popular YouTube sensation, Vikas Jayaram Fhatak, aka Hindustani Bhau recently joined the show as a wild-card entry.

Known for his rowdy style, things are likely to become even more heated up inside the house with his entry.