While Arhaan Khan is reportedly the latest to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 13, actress Mahika Sharma expressed her views on him getting evicted. Mahika made some controversial remarks on this development.

Arhaan, who had entered the house as a wild card contestant, is apparently having an affair with co-contestant Rashmi Desai. While he got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 due to fewer votes, Mahika opined that the makers of the show deliberately showed him the door to avoid showing inter-religion love story.

"Bigg Boss makers are scared of the public!"

"Arhaan's elimination is not because of fewer votes but he was actually of no use to the makers. Arhaan reminds me of Arjun Rampal in his debut days. I really feel bad about how still in India people don't accept love stories of two people from different religions. Earlier when two people from different religions willingly shared the bed in Bigg Boss house, Janta ko ungli karna tha, which forced the makers to change the concept of the show. And now I feel makers have let go the idea of getting Rashmi and Arhaan married because they are scared of public outrage. Rashmi and Arhaan are my good friends and they look cute together. If they plan about marriage I'll be super happy for them," Mahika said in a statement.

Popularity of Arhaan

Arhaan has been one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. He remained in news not just because of his rumoured affair with Rashmi, but also for his loud fights with Siddharth Shukla.