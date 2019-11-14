Arhaan Khan, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as wild card contestant and allegedly dating Rashami Desai, is apparently a fraudster. He is apparently faking his identity and has no gem business of his own. Shocking isn't it?

Every year, a Bigg Boss contestant makes headlines for the wrong reasons and this year, Arhaan seems to be the one. Amrita Dhanoa, an actress and entrepreneur, has come out claiming that the person inside the madhouse is not Arhaan but Mazhar Shaikh. "Arhaan is a big-time liar. He is faking his identity, his name is actually Mazhar Shaikh," she told SpotboyE.com.

The actress also claimed that Arhaan (or Mazhar) was still in touch with her until a few days before entering Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. "Arhaan, err, Mazhar and I were in a live-in relationship for almost five years and then I had thrown him out of my house as he was a fraudster. However, he was still in touch with me until even a few days before entering Bigg Boss 13. And you know what? I gave him Rs 1 lakh, two years back while he was doing his show Bado Bahu and he hasn't given me that amount back yet," she added.

She said that his main profession is to impress girls and enjoy life with their money and Rashami Desai is his latest trap. "He is a cheater. His main profession is to impress girls, be with them and enjoy life with their money. Rashami Desai is the latest one to fall in his trap. I feel bad for her".

About him claiming to be in the gemstone business on Bigg Boss 13, Amrita said that he is faking it.

Spilling the beans on how they met, the actress said that it was in a party that they met and within six days, he requested her to allow him to stay with her as he was facing problem in his rented flat. "We resided in Malad and then we went on to stay in Patliputra for 2-3 years. After that, we shifted to Gulmohar Gadern at Yari Road. We were quite serious about each other. I also met his parents and we were supposed to get married. I left my family for him and shifted with him. But he didn't take up any responsibility."

She further added: "For almost four-and-half years, he was sitting jobless at home and I was sick of supporting him financially, emotionally and physically. One day we had a very big fight over all this. I told him to please go and look for some job. In the heat of the moment, I slapped and pushed him."

Well, Amrita's claims are just one side of the story, let's wait for Arhaan's version to conclude if there is any truth to it.