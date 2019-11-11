Ever since this season of the Bigg Boss has started, we have always seen Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra at loggerheads. From commenting on each other's works to ridiculing each-others' looks, the duo doesn't seem willing to be putting an end to this fight anytime soon. Though the two are often pitted against each other for being the two strongest contestants on the show, their rivalry on the show might have something more than what meets the eye.

Paras' low blow

As per reports, this hatred for each-other might have been a result of Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri. For those of you who came in late, Paras has been in a steady relationship with a Calendar Girls' actress Akanksha Puri. However, a Spotboye story has revealed that Akanksha might have dated Sidharth in the past. Yes, you read that right. During a recent fight between the two, Paras had told Sidharth, "Aha, achcha, tabhi toh tumhari wali mere paas hai."

Akanksha clears the air

However, Puri denied the news and told Spotboye that Paras was referring to Shehnaz Gill and not her while making that statement. "When Paras gets hyper, he just wants to win and kuch bhi bol jaata hai. I know him since 3 years now," she said.

Were they dating?

Talking about the rumours of the two dating, Akanksha Puri opened up to the website and said, "See, Sidharth and I are still in touch, he's there for me. We don't meet now. If and when we meet, we have a good time. But we never took it to the dating level. Sidharth was special and will remain special for me. No, we never had that kind of equation. But good you called me, I am also getting calls and messages from my close friends that what's going on. Mere driver ka bhi kuch mention hua tha ek episode mein."

Paras is possessive

Talking about Paras and what a possessive boyfriend he is, Puri opened up about whether Paras ever asked her about Sidharth. She said, "He hasn't questioned per se. But obviously, boyfriend ko ek possessiveness aa jaati hai when it comes to friends and even colleagues. Paras is a very possessive boyfriend, no doubt. But that's love; possessiveness inculcates when you're in a relationship."