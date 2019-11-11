From Katrina Kaif to Aishwarya Rai, the names of Salman Khan's ex-girlfriends keep popping up every now and then on Bigg Boss. While Salman Khan's favourite – Shehnaz Gill – keeps calling herself 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', evicted contestant Sidharth Dey had also made Salman Khan remember his film with Aishwarya Rai – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

In one of the episodes, when contestants had given their votes for the strongest connection to Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill, Salman had asked everyone who they thought could come in between this bond. While many had taken Mahira Sharma's name, Sidharth Dey had called himself the 'Ajay Devgn' of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Reacting to which, Salman had jokingly asked him if he feels Paras and Shehnaz are Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwara Rai vs Katrina Kaif

Now, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan asked Shehnaz Gill's rival, Himashi Khurana if she also considers herself as some actress like Shehnaz. To which, Himanshi said that she thinks she looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Her response made Salman speechless for a few seconds post which he told them that just facial resemblance wouldn't get them far and they both needed to lose weight and get fitter like the actresses.

When Salman Khan remembered Sangeeta Bijlani

Earlier, when Salman was promoting the show during the launch along with Arjun Bijlani, the actor had candidly asked Arjun if he was related to Sangeeta Bijlani in any way. Sangeeta was Salman Khan's ex and the duo were all set to get married once upon a time. However, Salman Khan cheated on her which led to the two calling off the marriage five days before the scheduled date.

While Salman continues to enjoy good friendship with Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani, he has completely distanced himself from Aishwarya Rai who has now become a Bachchan bahu by marrying Abhishek Bachchan. Salman Khan has been under fire by netizens for being biased and shielding Sidharth Shukla's aggressive behaviour towards contestant Mahira Sharma.

Ever since the Weekend ka Vaar, #BiasedHostSalmanKhan was trending on Twitter. Gauahar Khan and Koena Mitra also expressed their shock and anger over Salman's open partiality towards a few of the contestants. However, Salman Khan's fan club also trended #BestHostSalmanKhan. His fans also started abusing Ranbir Kapoor when a fan club of Ranbir Kapoor tweeted about Salman's partial attitude.