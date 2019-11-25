The craze of Bigg Boss 13 is on the rise with each passing day. The reality show is currently is topping the TRP charts, the curiosity as to know who shall be the winner of the show is keeping the audience on toes. And so all the ardent followers are updated that the last eviction in the house was Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. His eviction broke millions of hearts but after coming out of the house the actor had a lot to say about the show and the contestants.

Sidharth Shukla, the game planner

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Khesari Lal Yadav accused Sidharth Shukla of being the game planner. When asked about his eviction in the house, he said that he doesn't want to play the blame game. He believes in his fans and their love for him that could have made him the winner. He also said that either the show doesn't deserve him or vice versa.

Talking about the environment in the Bigg Boss house, he said that his thought process is quite different from what is happening in the house, he cannot malign anybody or use cuss words just to win. He simply felt helpless as the environment is such. Also, abusing someone doesn't fit his ethics as such things are not a part of his upbringing.

Asim & Sidharth fight revealed their true colours

When asked his views on Asim and Sidharth's ugly fight revealed their true colours. Also, showing their upbringing. According to Khesari Lal Yadav, you cannot cross your limit just to win the show. He also added that contestants in the Bigg Boss house talk about each other's characters and pass physical comments and this is something he has never done.

He further even claimed that if he would have abused and shown his dark side he would have sustained in the show. With Khesari Lal Yadav's remarks against the contestants, the curiosity still remains as to who shall be the winner of Bigg Boss season 13?