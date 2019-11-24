Bigg Boss 13 has completed 53 days of its airing on television. And every Weekend Ka Vaar, we see one of the contestants getting eliminated from the house which is collectively decided by the audience's vote. However, this Friday, Khesari Lal Yadav was evicted on the basis of the votes of other contestants.

His elimination came as a surprise for the housemates with some of them getting emotional. Sidharth Shukla, Shenaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh had tears in their eyes while Khesari was leaving. His fans were also in shock watching him getting elimintaned from the show and went all out on social media to vent out their anger.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Internation Business Times, India, Khesari Lal Yadav opened up about his three weeks stay inside Bigg Boss 13 house and thanked his fans for always being loyal towards him.

When asked if the elimination came as a shocker for Khesari, he said, "Firstly I would like to thank all my fans and supporters for always being there by my side without them this journey wouldn't have been successful. I am taken aback by the decision if housemates as most of them voted out for me and I feel it's extremely unfair and the audience didn't vote me out. Had there been audience vote I am sure I would have been safe."

When Khesari was asked if the verbal and physical outrage between Siddharth and Asim Riaz was deliberate, the Bhojpuri star said, "The reason I am eliminated this early is because I know for the fact that I can't abuse to indulge in an unnecessary fight. I am a peace loving person and that's why I couldn't gel inside the house. As far as Asim and Siddharth are concerned both of them are wrong but are plying extremely well as they know the game on their fingertips."

Lastly, when asked if he would like to re-enter the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant, the actor replied, "No, I am going back to my roots, I left my Bhojpuri work midway, Bigg Boss was indeed an amazing journey to cherish. However, I don't wish to come back again."

With Khesari Lal's unexpected eviction, we wonder who the next contestant will bid adieu to Bigg Boss 13.