The nomination process for elimination in the third week inside the Bigg Boss 12 came up with some startling names. Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen were nominated to be evicted this week.

With each passing week, the nomination game within the Bigg Boss 12 house is getting more and more interesting. And not just the names, International Business Times, India poll survey has left us even more surprised.

While in the previous weeks, Jasleen and Anup Jalota's chemistry was receiving a lot of love from the viewers outside, now it seems that the viewers have had enough of the vichitra jodi.

As per our poll predictions, Karanvir Bohra has once again emerged as the most loved contestant, with the least number of votes against him. Karanvir received a meagre 8.57% votes. However, the most peaceful person within the house, Anup Jalota, seems to have lost all the love he had received from his fans till last week.

The Bhajan maestro has topped the voting process with the maximum number of votes against him. His beloved, Jasleen Matharu's destiny in our poll hasn't shown any difference. The diva is the second highest voted contestant. While Jalota received 34.29% votes, Jasleen closely followed with 21.9% votes.

With his unpredictable attitude, Sreesanth has bagged the third position within the house with 19.05% votes, followed by Srishty Rode who has 16.19% votes against her.

All the contestants who have been nominated to leave the house this week have shown us their strong personalities and any of them leaving would turn out to be a huge loss to the house.