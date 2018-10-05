Salman Khan's hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 12 has got good TRP ratings in of 2018, but it has failed to beat of Indian Idol 10 and also could not make it to the list of top 20 Hindi Programme the week 39.

Bigg Boss 12, which was launched on September 16, received a fantastic response with its viewership reaching 7,469,000 impressions (from which 5,724,000 impressions came from urban areas) in its opening week. The movie landed in the 13th rank in the list of top 20 Hindi Programme, while Indian Idol graced 12th place with its 7,652,000 in the 38th week of 2018, according to Barc India.

In its second week, Bigg Boss 12 has registered 4,792,000 impressions in urban areas and over 1 million impressions in rural. When compared to the previous week, the Salman Khan-hosted TV show has seen a drop of over 1 million impressions in the week 39. Hence, it has failed to make it to the list of top 20 Hindi Programme, according to Barc India.

On the other hand, Indian Idol has also witnessed a drop in its viewership, but it is not as big as Bigg Boss 12. This Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality TV show has received 7,425,000 impressions and landed in the 17th place in the list of top 20 Hindi Programme in the 39th week.

Bigg Boss 12 is aired on all the seven days of a week, whereas Indian Idol is telecast on two days in a week - Saturday and Sunday. Colors' hit TV show was expected to record more impressions than the latter, but it has failed to get the required amount of viewers to beat the SET's TV show.

Many viewers feel that Bigg Boss 12 has turned boring season as the contestants are yet to understand the food of the reality show and viewers' interest. You can see commoners inside the house talking only about the given tasks and judging how others are performing in it. On the other hand, celebrities seem to be guarding themselves against speaking anything ill about people which could lead to a controversy.

The sole purpose of the Bigg Boss show is to bring out the real personalities of the contestants in front of the viewers. But the sad part of the 12th season is that no one is trying to be themselves and are only busy focusing on the tasks and save themselves from eliminations. It is high time they should realize that they have started making the atmosphere inside the house more entertaining and thrilling for viewers.