A couple of days ago, Bigg Boss 12 contestants Somi Khan and Surbhi Rana were seen discussing Karanvir Bohra's lecherous behaviour. In an unseen video of the show, Somi and Surbhi were heard speaking about how Karanvir had been making them uncomfortable by coming too close to them.

While Karanvir Bohra may not be aware of what Somi and Surbhi had said about him, wife Teejay Sindhu, who has been closely following the controversial reality show, has laughed off the allegations levelled against her husband that he was coming too close to them and making them feel uncomfortable.

Responding to Somi and Surbhi's comments against Karanvir, Teejay tweeted, "I am surprised at Surbhi/Somi making comments about KV coming too close to them. Seriously ladies!Didn't we see you giving head massages and neck massages to other male contestants in the show? What happens to modesty then? Matlab kuch bhi!! "

Teejay, in her next tweet, took a dig at Somi's statements by recalling the times when Somi had approached Karanvir for hugs. Shedding some light on Somi's double standards, she wrote, "I guess sometimes people forget about the times they have approached #KVB for hugs! (Usually I don't comment back on silliness, but sometimes, 'it's hard to control myself.' - LL CoolJ) "

I am surprised at Surbhi/Somi making comments about KV coming too close to them. Seriously ladies!Didn't we see you giving head massages and neck massages to other male contestants in the show? What happens to modesty then? Matlab kuch bhi!! https://t.co/LGA7KZZ7IS — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) November 4, 2018

Teejay has remained Karanvir's biggest supporter and critic at the same time ever since he had stepped his foot inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. Earlier, she had blasted Karanvir for taking part in the mockery of Rohit Suchanti with other housemates who made fun of his looks and mannerisms. And just like her criticism, her support for her husband has been unconditional.

If given a chance, Teejay surely would love to the Bigg Boss 12 house not as a contestant but more as a panellist, guest or as a critic.

"Yes, sure. I would love to go to the house as a panellist, guest or as a critic but can never go as a contestant. I love reading books and my conversations don't revolve around other people. What is currently happening inside the Bigg Boss house would be a little disturbing for me as I don't want anything to hamper or interfere with my personal space and inner peace," Teejay told IBTimes India in an interview.