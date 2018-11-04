Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan, Surbhi Rana
Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan, Surbhi RanaTwitter

It looks like Bigg Boss 12 contestants Somi Khan and Surbhi Rana are getting quite uncomfortable around Karanvir Bohra because of his alleged perverted approach towards them.

In an unseen video of Bigg Boss 12, Somi, Surbhi and Romil can be seen discussing how men in the house are having continuous mood swings. As Surbhi brings KV's name in their discussion, Somi tells her that KV makes her very uncomfortable and gets too close to her while talking to her just inches away from her face.

"I really feel uncomfortable when someone tries to invade my personal space. He comes right in front of my face as if he is going to kiss me or what. Eww... I really don't like such jokes," Somi says.

Surbhi then tells Somi that she's also getting quite irritated and angry with Karanvir's behaviour and someday he may face her outburst if it gets offensive in any way. She also complains about the way KV stares at them and Somi approves it as well.

However, Twitter users were really not happy about Somi and Surbhi throwing random allegations levelled against Karanvir and his behaviour towards them. They extended their support to KV and said that the actor is not a person who would make any girl uncomfortable with his behaviour.

"Rubbish if #SomiKhan or #SurbhiRana have some issue tell him directly don't do gossip if again this happen we will do this and that. Why first time even. Bb is really great any one can say anything about house mates. #KV is not a person like that he is a caring person," a Twitter user commented.

While another Twitter user said, "Kv is a pure heart how dare they put such allegation against him they are just looking like fools they are willing to go so down not even thinking how it might affect his family seriously i didn't like them from beginning now they have really crossed the like."

And there were several others who stood for KV. Check out their reactions.