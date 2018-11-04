The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house has been such that fans are finding it difficult to choose a contestant they would want to support till the end. While Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakkar, both have been at the receiving end of the love and hate of the audience. Sreesanth too has emerged as one of the contestants you just can't ignore within the house.

While fans had lauded Megha Dhade for her straight-forwardness and practical approach in her first week within the Bigg Boss house, this week, fans don't want to see her inside the house anymore. An Appy Fizz caller of the week had also reminded Megha that her strategy is not being seen inside the house anymore.

As per a poll conducted by IBT, fans and audience want Dipika Kakkar to be saved at first. With 30.7 per cent votes, Dipika has topped the chart as the first contestant to be named safe closely followed by Karanvir Bohra at the second spot with 22.07 per cent votes. Sreesanth has bagged the second spot with 17.75 per cent votes. Srishty Rode is fourth with 9.89 per cent votes.

Surprisingly, Urvashi, who is not seen anywhere in the house is safe at 6th spot with 4.88 per cent votes. Shivashish has found himself at the bottom of the list with 2.5 per cent votes and Megha just above him with 3.41 per cent votes.

We wonder who would face Salman Khan's axe in tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.