It looks like Bigg Boss 12 housemates are not at all happy with Anup Jalota's 'Rajkumar' task. In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, Deepak Thakur, Kriti Verma and others accuse Jalota of playing a totally unfair and biased game during the task.

Deepak also accused Jalota for deciding who will be the captain in the task beforehand as he had already made his mind. An upset Jasleen jumps to Jalota's defence and gets into a heated argument with Deepak as Salman watches them fight on the screen board.

After getting majority votes, Jalota is later sent to the torture room where he is made to drink dirty water while Salman looks quite upset with inmates' behaviour.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth gets a verbal beating from Salman for raising questions on Somi's upbringing. When the BB Press Conference task got cancelled after the former Indian cricketer failed to bring a valid point on the table to debate, Somi told him that he could talk about the prank that was played on him as Shivashish was also a part of it.

After getting grilled by Salman, Sreesanth once again threatens to leave the house then and there while all other contestants including the Dabangg Khan feel shocked with his behaviour.

Earlier, Sreesanth had threatened to leave the house after his scuffle with Somi. He requested Bigg Boss to open the main door and let him leave.

