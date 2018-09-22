Within two days in the house, Bigg Boss 12 has announced the elimination process in which singletons nominated vichitra jodis, according to their calculations and vice-versa.

In the process, vichitra jodis of Kriti and Roshmi, Shivashish and Sourabh, sisters Saba and Somi Khan and singletons Srishty Rode and Dipika Kakar were nominated for the first elimination round in Bigg Boss 12.

According to an audience poll conducted by International Business Times India, viewers cast maximum votes to Shivashish Mishra, sisters Saba Khan and Somi Khan to kick them out of the Bigg Boss 12 house. While Shivashish and Saba received 18.63 percent votes against them, Somi followed them closely with 18.01 percent votes.

Ex-Roadies Xtreme contestant Kriti Verma received 11.18 percent votes from viewers followed by Dipika Kakar with 9.94 percent and Sourabh Patel with 8.7 per cent votes. Commoner Roshmi Banik and Ishqbaaz actress Srishty Rode received the least number of votes from viewers -- 7.45 per cent each.

Take a look at the Bigg Boss 12 audience poll results here.

In a new twist to the elimination process, the Bigg Boss 12 makers announced that the eliminations will take place in the second week during Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan instead of the first week.

Three nominated contestants -- Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh -- are up for next week's elimination and have been sent them to the Kaal-Kothri as a punishment of trying to damage Bigg Boss 12 properties and breaking house rules.

Karanvir was punished as he used the 'class' word when he got into a heated argument with Romil and Nirmal. He was also seen kicking the washroom door which could've damaged the property of the Bigg Boss house. Their actions led Bigg Boss to sent them to Kaal-Kothri in which they will be eluded from the luxuries that other contestants will be enjoying in the house.

It now remains to be seen whether Karanvir, Nirmal and Romil will face only eliminations or the makers will consider the first nominations during the eviction process next week. Let's wait and watch.

Stay tuned to IBT India for all the latest happenings of Bigg Boss 12.