It's been only two days in the house since Bigg Boss 12 aired on television and it will be quite shocking to viewers to see the names of their favourite contestants who have been nominated for BB12's first week eliminations.

Vichitra jodis - Kriti and Roshmi, Shivashish and Sourabh, sisters Saba and Somi Khan and singles - Srishty Rode and Dipika Kakar - are the names of the contestants that have come forward for this week's Bigg Boss 12 eliminations. During the nomination task, the singles were given a chance to nominate vichitra jodis and vice-versa.

During the BB Press Conference on day 1, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu failed to defend themselves when Sirshty Rode challenged them to be interrogated in the task. Srishty Rode won the task and the vichitra jodi was declared as the weakest contenders in the Bigg Boss house.

But the vichitra jodis nominated Srishty reasoning her involvement with people and less interested in doing household work. Talking about Anup Jalota and Jasleen. the two lovebirds have already generated immense buzz with their unconventional relationship admission which instantly became a talking point among the viewers.

The Khan sisters - Saba and Somi - had irked Bigg Boss 12 contestants on the first day itself when they staged a fake fight with Shivashish Mishra. They were also agitated with S Sreesanth's behaviour when he made remarks on Somi's upbringing and her family. Their actions backfired and were perceived as the troublemakers and hate mongers by other inmates.

Dipika Kakar, who became a household name with her role in daily soap Sasural Simar Ka, has also found her place in Bigg Boss 12 first week eliminations.

The singles collectively nominated vichitra jodi of Shivashish and Sourabh as they thought Shivashish was the weakest contender among them.

So, who do you think should get eliminated from Bigg Boss 12 in the first week itself? Cast your vote now.